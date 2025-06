Hyundai has doubled its European market share in the last 15 years, but the automaker’s new boss for the region, Xavier Martinet, has bigger goals. “We have mostly European automakers in front of us, and there is also a Japanese brand [Toyota] that is doing very well. We should close the gap versus these brands in the next five to 10 years to become one of the major players in Europe.”

(HYUNDAI)