The Hyundai Ioniq 9 three-row crossover, shown during the February 2025 test drive in South Korea, lands at U.S. dealers in the first half of 2025 and promises more than 300 miles of range in every trim despite its ample size and weight, thanks to a big 110-kilowatt-hour battery and a slew of other tweaks including slippery aerodynamics.

(HANS GREIMEL/AUTOMOTIVE NEWS)