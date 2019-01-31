VW revives American beach buggy as EV concept for Geneva

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen seeks to spur interest in its upcoming lineup of mass-market full-electric cars with a modern version of an American beach buggy from the 1960s.

VW will unveil the I.D. Buggy concept March 5 at the Geneva auto show. The concept takes its design cues from dune buggies such as the Meyers Manx that were popular in California, the company said in a statement Thursday.

VW said it has developed the concept to show the flexibility of its MEB electric vehicle architecture that will underpin battery-powered cars for its VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat brands, starting with the Golf-sized I.D. hatchback that goes into production at year end in Germany for sale in Europe.

VW brand design head Klaus Bischoff said the concept is a nonretro interpretation of a classic that "demonstrates the emotional bond that electric mobility can create."

VW said the MEB platform can underpin a wide range of body styles, just as the chassis of its iconic Beetle was adaptable enough to be used for models such as the Manx buggy or Karmann Ghia sport coupe, whose high point was in the 1960s.

The I.D. Buggy concept shows that the MEB platform can be used to develop models for low-volume niche series in addition to models targeting the mass market such as the I.D. hatchback, the company said.

VW Group plans to produce some 50 battery-powered models across its 12 brands by 2025 and sell between 2 million and 3 million full-electric cars by then, representing about a quarter of global vehicle sales.

VW has not said whether the e-buggy concept will go into production.