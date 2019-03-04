Subaru's 'bolder' design debuts in Geneva

GENEVA — Subaru Corp. is giving the world a better idea of what a "bolder" design looks like.

The Viziv Adrenaline Concept, to be shown today here at the Geneva auto show, is the latest Viziv concept that the automaker has rolled out in recent years.

But the Viziv Adrenaline is the first example of what the automaker is calling a new "bolder" design philosophy.

Subaru had first hinted at such a philosophy last summer, when Subaru President Tomomi Nakamura unveiled a new five-year business plan that was named STEP. One initiative was called to evolve Subaru's current Dynamic X Solid design language, which dates back to 2014, into a "bolder" expression.

For the bright blue concept, that equates to a muscular look overall, thanks to sharp lines, sleek headlights, rugged tires and a roof design that "reinforces the body structure," the automaker noted.

The concept appears to have amplified amounts of design hallmarks long found in Subaru's crossovers: body cladding and a healthy amount of ground clearance.

"The Viziv Adrenaline concept stimulates the driver's mind, encouraging them to 'drive freely in mother nature,'" Subaru said in a statement.

Smaller design touches such as a circular pattern of lights in both the front and rear of the vehicle, white accent paint on the wheels as well as orange center caps add to the concept's overall look.

Subaru did not disclose the concept's powertrain or its seating layout.