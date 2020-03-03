Limited-run Bentley Bacalar all about exclusivity

Bentley, in a move that follows the footsteps of fellow Volkswagen Group brands Bugatti and Lamborghini, has brought out a limited-run, highly bespoke model of its own in the Bacalar.

The striking open-top model is all about exclusivity and personalization inside and out. Bentley said just 12 vehicles are scheduled for production.

In terms of exterior design, the Bacalar borrows much of its style from the EXP 100 GT concept that Bentley brought out last year for its 100th anniversary year. This is especially apparent in the front and rear of the Bacalar.

But unlike the EXP 100 GT, the Bacalar does not have an electric powertrain. Instead, a 6.0-liter W-12 engine with 650 hp and 667 pound-feet of torque is found under the hood. It has an eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive.

Inside, Bentley included sustainable materials such as wool on the seat inserts, seatbacks and the side of the head restraints. There's also a wraparound dashboard cut from 5,000-year-old wood with a veneer finish.

While Bentley said that the Bacalar does not share a body panel with any model in its lineup, it is based on the Continental GT convertible.

Bentley says the model is named after Laguna Bacalar, a lake in Mexico.

The Bacalar was scheduled to debut in Geneva; instead, it is to debut via a streamed press conference at the brand's headquarters.

Pricing starts at about £1.5 million ($1.9 million) before taxes, and Bentley noted that all 12 copies are already sold. Deliveries will begin within 12 months.

The Bacalar marks the latest VW Group product to be made in a minuscule batch. Last year, Lamborghini unveiled the Sian FKP 37 hybrid supercar , which has a production run of 63 cars, at the Frankfurt show. Meanwhile, Bugatti unveiled the Centodieci , with a run of eight vehicles, during Monterey Car Week.

The Bacalar also signals a new strategy for Bentley's bespoke division, Mulliner, which now will offer new, bespoke models under its Coachbuilt portfolio. Bentley says the Bacalar is the first Coachbuilt model, but others will follow.