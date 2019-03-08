Geneva's jewels and junk

Geneva 2019 failed to get the memo that auto shows are dying.

Yes it lost Ford, Opel, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo, but such was the breadth and quality of the launches from those remaining that barely a thought was given to the absentees.

The shift to electrification and the mountainous problem of how to get customers to pay extra for a propulsion system that today creates more problems than it solves inspired automakers to offer other delights, uncorking some wonderful designs.

And after the ninth automaker dodged our questions about the future price of its sleek EV, there was always the Geneva staple to fall back on: supercars and lots of 'em. Automotive News Europe's Nick Gibbs sorts the delectable from the dull and the plain cuckoo.