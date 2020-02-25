Geneva show organizers urge exhibitors to make health checks

FRANKFURT -- The organizers of the Geneva auto show have asked exhibitors from coronavirus-infected areas to check staff for symptoms before arriving in Switzerland.

The organizers also said they will step up cleaning and disinfection at the show's venue, the Palexpo congress center next to Geneva airport.

Geneva will host the show next week but restrictions on travel have caused other fairs including the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Frankfurt's Light + Building fair and the Beijing auto show to be postponed or canceled.

"In the context of the coronavirus epidemic afflicting China, Palexpo is carefully observing the situation and its possible implications," the Geneva exhibition center said in a statement.

"The organizers encourage exhibitors from at-risk areas to ensure that their staff pass the necessary checks and do not show any symptoms of infection in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Switzerland, so as to avoid any risk of spread," the statement said.

Palexpo said it is in regular contact with Swiss health officials and its medical advisor to develop a sanitary action plan, adjustable in real time.

The Geneva show will include visitors and exhibitors from areas that have been badly affected by the virus such as northern Italy.

Chinese participants, including executives from Smart, a brand which is jointly run by Germany's Daimler and China's Geely, will also be present.

On Monday, the World Health Organization, which is based in Geneva, said there was no need to adopt measures which "unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade."