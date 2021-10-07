Geneva show further postponed until 2023

Event will come back 'stronger then ever,' organizers say

Reuters

The organizers of the Geneva auto show said they would not organize the event next year due to coronavirus-related issues.

"We see this decision as a postponement, rather than a cancellation. I am confident that the Geneva International Motor Show will come back stronger than ever in 2023," Maurice Turrettini, the president of Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile, said in a statement on Thursday.

Many exhibitors had indicated that the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic make it impossible for them to make a firm commitment for the 2022 show, Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show company, said in the statement.

In addition, the negative impact of the chips crisis is likely to drag on into next year. This means that "many brands are unable to make a commitment to participate in a trade fair that would have taken place in just over four months," Mesquita said.

The show was due to take place in February next year. The 2020 and 2021 editions were also canceled following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Article
Geneva show will keep cars as main focus
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Geneva show will keep cars as main focus
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Geneva show 2020 cancel web rtrs_0.jpg
Geneva show will keep cars as main focus
Geneva auto show 2020
Geneva auto show to go ahead in 2022 with new format
Geneva auto show flag web.jpg
Geneva auto show may be back in 2021
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-4-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive