Geneva preview: Opulence, electrics in the spotlight

Next week's Geneva auto show will offer flashes of opulence and bold moves into electrification — even though a slew of industry leaders are staying out of the limelight.

Not attending the Geneva show: Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Lamborghini, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Subaru.

But for high-end segment stars such as Aston Martin and Bentley, Geneva will be another chance to claim the spotlight, while newcomers Polestar and Rimac will focus on electrification.

Here's a roundup of expected debuts in Geneva.