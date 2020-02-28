As Geneva goes dark, automakers improvise to unveil latest models

FRANKFURT -- Automakers scrambled to reorganize press conferences and vehicle presentations after Swiss authorities forced the cancellation of the Geneva car show on Friday in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

More than 160 exhibitors were scheduled to show off their latest cars, light trucks and services at the 90th Geneva Motor Show, which was due to start on Monday and last until March 15.

BMW and Mercedes-Benz said they would use live-streaming to present the BMW Concept i4 and a revamped Mercedes E-Class respectively.

Ferrari does not plan to arrange alternative events, and Fiat Chrysler said it had no plan B, but that it was considering ways to show off a new electric Fiat 500.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said in a tweet that the automaker would broadcast its press conference from its Gaydon, England, headquarters on Wednesday.