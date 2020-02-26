Geneva auto show to take place as planned despite virus fears

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Geneva International Motor Show will go on as planned, its organizers said on Wednesday after evaluating developments of the coronavirus.

The automotive trade fair is slated to begin next week but had already seen some high profile executives cancel their attendance. Organizers Palexpo SA and the show’s board decided to open on schedule following a meeting Wednesday, according to an emailed statement.

"In view of the current situation, there is nothing to prevent the opening" of the trade fair as planned, the organizers said.

Hundreds of employees and top executives from some of the world’s biggest carmakers including Volkswagen Group, Daimler and BMW are set to gather in the Swiss city for the annual showcase of new models.

Show organizers have asked exhibitors from coronavirus-infected areas to check staff for symptoms before arriving in Switzerland. They also said they will step up cleaning and disinfection at the show's venue, the Palexpo congress center next to Geneva airport.

Switzerland reported its first case of the illness Tuesday. The motor show organizers will continue to monitor and reassess the situation regularly, according to the statement.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report.