Geneva auto show canceled after Swiss government bans mass events

The organizers of the Geneva auto show said the event has been canceled after Swiss government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

"We regret to announce the 2020 Geneva motor show will be canceled. This is force majeure," a spokesman for the Palexpo show venue said on Friday.

Organizers said the show will not be held at a later date.

"The show cannot be postponed. It's not possible. It's too big. It's not feasible," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Friday Swiss Federal Heath Minister Alain Berset announced that events involving more than 1,000 people were prohibited with immediate effect.

"In view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Council has categorized the situation in Switzerland as 'special' in terms of the Epidemics Act," the cabinet said after a meeting.

"Large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people are to be banned. The ban comes into immediate effect and will apply at least until 15 March."

The Geneva show was due to start on Tuesday with a media day for new product debuts.

Automakers and suppliers had already begun pulling back staff from the event after the virus became more widespread in Europe, with an outbreak paralyzing large parts of northern Italy, which borders Switzerland.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland rose to nine on Thursday and the canton of Basel-City put a number of children into a two-week quarantine after one of their caregivers tested positive for the virus.

