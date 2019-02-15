Aston Martin to preview SUV for revived Lagonda nameplate at Geneva show

At next month's Geneva auto show, Aston Martin will unveil the All-Terrain Concept, previewing an SUV for its new Lagonda full-electric brand.

The sports-car maker outlined its plans for the brand at last year's Geneva show when it unveiled of the Lagonda Vision Concept sedan.

Aston Martin, which stopped building Lagonda cars in 1958, is reviving the name with the aim of breaking the duopoly held by Bentley and Rolls-Royce in the ultraluxury sedan market.

The All-Terrain Concept, which will debut in Geneva on March 5, will be the first model in the new Lagonda range. It is scheduled to be shown in production form in 2021. A sedan will follow a year later.

The All-Terrain Concept “offers explicit clues” to the first Lagonda model, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Aston Martin has said the Lagonda's electric platform will allow it to design ultra-luxury cars with huge interior space without the need to stretch the overall length much beyond that of its sports cars. It means the company can create "spectacular cars that will radically redefine their sectors of the market," Palmer said.

Aston Martin said last year it will pitch Lagonda as a more modern equivalent of Rolls-Royce to attract a new type of customer from markets such as China. It said the new SUV would be a direct rival to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.