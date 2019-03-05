Alfa Romeo hints at new crossover with Tonale concept

GENEVA -- Alfa Romeo's Tonale concept hints at a future compact crossover positioned below its Stelvio.

The Tonale showcases the future evolution of the brand, Alfa Romeo CEO Tim Kuniskis said at the concept's unveiling Tuesday at the auto show here.

Alfa said the goal of the Tonale was to deliver the best driving dynamics in the segment and to introduce electrification for the brand.

The concept uses a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, although Alfa gave no details about it.

Kuniskis said a Tonale-based production vehicle would be a key driver of the brand's future growth. He did not give a launch date.

Alfa Romeo needs a sales boost and more crossovers, analysts say.

The brand's global sales are expected to drop to 110,161 this year from 121,287 last year, according to IHS Markit.

Kuniskis said the global compact crossover market will grow to 1.4 million sales by 2021, with Europe accounting for 600,000 of those sales.

French analyst firm Inovev forecasts annual output of 70,000 for the production Tonale. Last year Alfa built nearly 40,000 Stelvios, the firm said.