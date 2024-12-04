How Cadillac will ‘capture customers’ hearts and minds in Europe’

Cadillac has struggled for decades to gain a lasting foothold in Europe. To change that, the U.S. premium brand is launching a lineup of full-electric cars that benefit from parent General Motors’ $35 billion investment in advanced technology. Cadillac has launched sales in Germany, France, Switzerland and Sweden. Leading the way is the Lyriq, which had a sales volume of 167 units through October, ranking it as the No. 12-selling full-electric model out of 14 in the premium large SUV segment. The Optiq will be Cadillac’s next launch in Europe. “We are not going to stop there. We are definitely here for the long run,” General Motors Europe President and Managing Director Pere Brugal said. The 54-year-old executive outlined the Cadillac’s plan to “capture customers’ hearts and minds in Europe,” in an interview with Automotive News Europe Managing Editor Douglas A. Bolduc at the Paris auto show on Oct. 14.