VW ID Buzz electric van to start at $57,220 in Germany

Passenger versions of the retro-styled van, which evokes the original air-cooled, rear-engine Microbus, will start at $67,891. Orders open May 20, with the first deliveries this autumn.

The ID Buzz is available in passenger and cargo versions. A long-wheelbase model will be offered in the future.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced that prices for the ID Buzz electric van will start at 54,430 euros ($57,220) in Germany for the Cargo version and 64,581 euros ($67,891) for the five-seat passenger Pro version.

Orders will open on Friday for the Buzz, with retro styling that evokes the original air-cooled, rear-engine VW Kombi (or Microbus).

The first vehicles will be delivered in autumn, VW said Wednesday in a news release.

U.S. deliveries are set to start in early 2024.

The automaker says that with an environmental rebate, the base price for the Cargo is 46,455 euros and the Pro is 56,606 euros in Germany. 

Other European countries, including France, offer similar incentives for EVs.

The cargo version has panel sides, two or three front seats, and fewer standard features than the Pro variant. 

Among the options for the Pro are wheel sizes up to 21 inches, and various packs that add features for infotainment, comfort, driver assistance and entry/exit (lighted door handles, electric tail gate and doors). Eleven colors are available.

Similar packs are available on the cargo version, but more focused on utility.

Expanding ID family

The Buzz is the fourth member of VW’s ID family, which also includes the ID3 hatchback, ID4 SUV and ID5 coupe-styled SUV, all built on the group’s MEB platform. A smaller car will also be produced on the platform.

The ID Buzz has a 77-kilowatt-hour battery that powers a rear-mounted 150-kilowatt electric motor. Range is up to 260 miles on the European WLTP scale. Maximum charging power is 170 kW.

The Buzz slots in between the Caddy small van and the Multivan/Caravelle/California midsize van in VW’s lineup. 

An long-wheelbase version, with seating for up to seven people, will be available soon. Special-purpose vehicles, including self-driving taxis, are also planned. 

Competitors include full-electric vans from Renault (including versions built for Mercedes) and Stellantis. Ford is also introducing full-electric vans. 

The slightly smaller Peugeot e-Rifter passenger van starts at about 36,000 euros in France, and the commercial version, called the e-Partner, starts at 30,600. The larger Peugeot e-Traveller passenger van starts at 56,000 euros, with the commercial version, the e-Expert, starting at 39,000 euros. 

Those vans come in several lengths and seating configurations, and offer different battery sizes.

