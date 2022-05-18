VW ID Buzz electric van to start at $57,220 in Germany

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced that prices for the ID Buzz electric van will start at 54,430 euros ($57,220) in Germany for the Cargo version and 64,581 euros ($67,891) for the five-seat passenger Pro version.

Orders will open on Friday for the Buzz, with retro styling that evokes the original air-cooled, rear-engine VW Kombi (or Microbus).

The first vehicles will be delivered in autumn, VW said Wednesday in a news release.

U.S. deliveries are set to start in early 2024.

The automaker says that with an environmental rebate, the base price for the Cargo is 46,455 euros and the Pro is 56,606 euros in Germany.

Other European countries, including France, offer similar incentives for EVs.

The cargo version has panel sides, two or three front seats, and fewer standard features than the Pro variant.

Among the options for the Pro are wheel sizes up to 21 inches, and various packs that add features for infotainment, comfort, driver assistance and entry/exit (lighted door handles, electric tail gate and doors). Eleven colors are available.

Similar packs are available on the cargo version, but more focused on utility.