Volvo embeds Android on its new EV

Volvo's first all-electric vehicle — a modified XC40 compact crossover — will feature Google's Android operating system embedded into the vehicle's infotainment system.

The electric XC40, to be revealed Oct. 16 in Los Angeles, will include voice-controlled Google Assistant, Google Play Store, Google Maps and other services.

Embedding Google's technology into the infotainment system is a shift for automakers, as most currently limit access to just Android Auto, allowing the driver to view and use apps on the vehicle's touch screen after plugging in a smartphone.

"We are finally giving you the same experience in your car that you're used to on your phone, but adapted for safe interaction while driving," Volvo Cars Chief Technology Officer Henrik Green said in a statement.

Google Assistant will allow drivers and passengers to control vehicle temperature, set a destination, play their favorite music and dictate text messages.