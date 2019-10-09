Volvo embeds Android on its new EV

The fully electric Volvo XC40 introduces a brand new infotainment system.

Volvo's first all-electric vehicle — a modified XC40 compact crossover — will feature Google's Android operating system embedded into the vehicle's infotainment system.

The electric XC40, to be revealed Oct. 16 in Los Angeles, will include voice-controlled Google Assistant, Google Play Store, Google Maps and other services.

Embedding Google's technology into the infotainment system is a shift for automakers, as most currently limit access to just Android Auto, allowing the driver to view and use apps on the vehicle's touch screen after plugging in a smartphone.

"We are finally giving you the same experience in your car that you're used to on your phone, but adapted for safe interaction while driving," Volvo Cars Chief Technology Officer Henrik Green said in a statement.

Google Assistant will allow drivers and passengers to control vehicle temperature, set a destination, play their favorite music and dictate text messages.

Google partnership

Volvo's decision to team up with Google rather than reinvent the wheel with an in-house infotainment solution was a pragmatic one.

The electric XC40 is also the first Volvo to receive software and operating system updates over the air — a feature popularized by Tesla and one that is gradually spreading across the auto industry.

"By introducing over-the-air updates for everything from maintenance to completely new features, the car can stay as fresh as your other digital products, always with the latest and greatest features," Green said.

Electric wave

The XC40 EV is the vanguard of a series of emissions-free models from Volvo, which wants battery-propelled vehicles to account for half of its global sales by 2025.

The electric XC40 is based on the same Compact Modular Architecture of the current XC40. The frontal structure of the battery-powered version has been completely redesigned and reinforced because there is no engine.

Details about battery size and range have not been disclosed.

The XC40 also will be the first Volvo equipped with a new advanced driver-assistance system that consists of an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors.

While the XC40 leads the Volvo brand's entry into the e-mobility era, it is the second full-electric vehicle from Volvo Car Group. The first was the Polestar 2, which the group's electrified performance brand revealed to the public at the Geneva auto show this year. The XC40 EV and the Polestar 2, which share the Compact Modular Architecture, will be on the road by 2020.

