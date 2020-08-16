Volvo electrifies its full product portfolio

Editor’s note: This story is part of the annual Automotive News “Future Product Pipeline” series.

Volvo Cars is trading its diesel-powered past for an electron-charged future.

Globally, every new Volvo model will have an electric motor as part of the Swedish automaker's plan to make all-electric cars account for half of its global sales by 2025 — with the rest being hybrids.

The first of those all-electric models will roll into U.S. dealerships this fall.

The XC40 Recharge P8 is an electric version of Volvo's fastest-selling model — the XC40 crossover. The dual-motor EV delivers up to 408 hp and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Volvo estimates that it will have an EPA-rated range of "more than 200 miles."

Another new sporty electric crossover — the C40 — is expected to arrive next year, followed by a battery-powered XC90 crossover.

Meanwhile, Volvo has a new plus-size luxury crossover in the works. The XC100, built on the next generation of Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture platform, is described as Volvo's answer to the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7 flagship light trucks.

"It's an XC90, Range Rover, Cullinan all in one," a dealer familiar with the product plans told Automotive News earlier this year.