Volkswagen Group’s ‘Tesla killer’? It’s the parts bin

INGOLSTADT, Germany — Automakers from Detroit and Tokyo, Seoul and Stuttgart and all points in between invariably introduce each new electric vehicle as their own "Tesla killer."

Despite the increased competition and a number of other problems it faces, Tesla has grown rapidly. Meanwhile, EV sales by the rest of the industry remain feeble in the U.S.

If there is an electrified silver bullet, though, it may have been forged in Wolfsburg, Ingolstadt and Stuttgart. That's where Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche have shaved off nearly a third of the costs of developing EVs.

How? By using shared platforms and modules from their existing parts bins to build a coming fleet of battery-electric vehicles. Tesla, which makes nothing but EVs, doesn't have that option.

The 2020 Audi e-tron, which U.S. dealers will begin delivering in the second quarter, is the first of what Volkswagen Group promises will be a wave of 70 electric models — 22 million vehicles globally — across its many brands over the next 10 years.

Almost all of those coming vehicles will ride on a pair of common platforms. One, known as MEB, will cover smaller EVs, mostly by Volkswagen and European brands Skoda and Seat, such as the Volkswagen I.D. Crozz scheduled to go into production and begin U.S. deliveries in 2020. The other, known as PPE, will cover larger EVs, including the Porsche Macan and future models largely from Porsche and Audi.