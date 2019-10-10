Toyota turns ugly duckling Mirai into a swan

TOKYO — Toyota's Mirai fuel cell vehicle, the quirky car with the mug only a mother could love, gets a radical transformation into a sleek sedan for its second generation.

Toyota says it will unveil the redesign at this month's Tokyo Motor Show, emerging like an ugly duckling that has matured into an elegant swan.

The complete revamp keeps the car's hydrogen-powered drivetrain concept. But even that gets an improvement, with 30 percent longer range and better acceleration and performance.

Chief engineer Yoshikazu Tanaka said the water-emitting power system was redesigned top to bottom.

The Mirai concept, previewed for reporters in Tokyo, is a rear-wheel-drive, five-seat sedan with a low-slung fastback, coupe-styled silhouette. It represents a close-to-market model, according to Toyota.

The production version goes on sale next year in Japan, North America and Europe.

The current Mirai, which seats just four, was launched for limited distribution in 2014. Toyota has sold only about 10,000 since then. But the second generation is part of Toyota's push to build demand for hydrogen fuel cell technology to position the system as a true clean-car option.

"For that, the car must be more emotional," Tanaka said. "That is our challenge. We wanted the Mirai to be a car people really wanted to drive — and just happens to be a fuel cell vehicle."

The new Mirai ditches the first generation's squat, bulbous proportions and whalelike front grille for a sporty stance, pointy nose and toned-down air intakes.

It shares the modular vehicle platform of the luxury-class Lexus LS flagship sedan, making it lower, longer and wider for a more planted feel than the first Mirai. That GL-A platform was designed to accommodate a variety of powertrains, including hybrids and fuel cells.