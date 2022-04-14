Toyota to leverage 67-year-old Crown nameplate with SUV model, report says

Sales of Crown SUV planned for Japan, China and North America starting in 2023, sources tell Reuters.

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

Used Toyota Crown sedans at a dealership in Tokyo on Jan. 28, 2022. Toyota will use the Crown badge on a new SUV planned for Japan, China and North America, Reuters reports.

TOKYO  Toyota Motor Corp. plans to launch a SUV version of the Crown sedan for Japan, China and North America, three people said, revamping a nameplate that has been a showpiece of Japan's market for nearly seven decades.

The SUV  which will come in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric models  marks an attempt to bring the 67-year-old Crown more in line with market trends as consumers shy away from sedans, the people said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public.

Sales of the hybrid are expected to begin in the summer of 2023 and will include exports to China and North America, while the plug-in hybrid is intended for the domestic market, they said.

In the U.S., the Crown is expected to replace the discontinued Land Cruiser, becoming Toyota's most-expensive SUV, above the Sequoia.

The electric model is due to launch in early 2024 and the automaker has yet to finalize export plans, two of the people said.

As part of the overhaul, Toyota, the world's largest automaker, will also roll out a fully remodeled sedan version of the Crown this summer, the people said.

Both the SUV and the sedan will be manufactured at factories in Toyota City, Japan.

A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment.

Toyota overtook General Motors as the top-selling automaker in the U.S. in 2021, and has been expanding its SUV and crossover lineup in recent years. In the U.S., it has added the midsize Venza hydrid crossover and the subcompact Corolla Cross.
 

BLOOMBERG

A 1961 Toyopet Crown displayed at the company's dealership in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on Feb. 5, 2022. The Crown was the first passenger car developed and built entirely in Japan, marking a pivotal moment in the country's rise to become a global automaking giant.

Japan roots

Largely sold in the domestic market for much of its history, the Crown was the first passenger car developed and built entirely in Japan, marking a pivotal moment in the country's rise to become a global automaking giant.

It was also the first car Toyota exported to the United States, in 1958. Two years later Toyota was forced to suspend exports as the Crown engine wasn't capable of speeds needed on American freeways.

Toyota sold more than 200,000 of the sedans in 1990 at the height of Japan's economic boom, but by last year domestic annual sales had dwindled to 21,000.

The Crown revamp also comes as Toyota  like other Japanese automakers looks to shed the perception it has been slow to embrace battery electric vehicles.

The carmaker said last year it would invest around $70 billion to electrify its product portfolio by 2030.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford delivers preproduction E-Transits to some businesses in pilot of new fleet services
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
22-Ford-E-Transit-MAIN_i.jpg
Ford delivers preproduction E-Transits to some businesses in pilot of new fleet services
Lynk & CO 09 web.jpg
Lynk & CO targets 1 million sales as it unveils new crossover
Large-17762-GrecaleSUVprototype (1).jpg
Maserati delays launch of Grecale SUV due to chip shortage
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-11-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive