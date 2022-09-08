EV kings expect to expand reigns amid challenges

The world's two largest producers of electric vehicles have laid out a series of aggressive promises regarding the future lineups of their brands, with dreams of expanding into segments not currently served as their EV aspirations root even deeper while other automakers try to catch up.

But the Tesla and Volkswagen brands have faced daunting production challenges during the last several years.

That has delayed some promised vehicles or planned updates.

For VW, the big question is how many EVs can the automaker localize into its plant in Chattanooga — or in Puebla, Mexico — to capitalize on new federal tax credits that won't be available for its EVs that continue to be built in Europe.

VW will have at least four EVs in-market by the end of 2026 — a compact crossover, a sedan, a minivan and a three-row crossover — though the ID Aero sedan and ID Buzz minivan seem destined to remain imported from Europe at least for now.

Meanwhile the German brand continues to run out the clock, or reset it in the case of the Tiguan, on its still-popular lineup of gasoline-powered vehicles as it continues its transition to an all-EV future.

As for Tesla, watching its fans wait for promised vehicles outside the brand's Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y lineup is becoming something of a sport among industry observers.

The Cybertruck, Roadster and Semi could find their way to buyers starting as early as next year — or not.

