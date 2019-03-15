Tesla unveils Model Y as electric vehicle race heats up

SAN FRANCISCO – Tesla Inc. unveiled the Model Y, promising a much-awaited crossover that will face competition from European automakers rolling out their own electric rivals.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the battery-powered crossover, built on the same platform as the Model 3, would first debut in a long-range version with a range of 300 miles (482 km) priced at $47,000.
Higher-end versions will be delivered starting in fall 2020. A standard version will be available in spring 2021, priced at $39,000 and with a 230-mile (370 km) range, Tesla said. The vehicles can be configured to include 7 seats for an additional $3,000.
After the 40-minute event at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., near Los Angeles on Thursday, Tesla's website included a page to "design and order" the more expensive, long range version of the vehicle with rear-wheel drive. Ordering the car requires a $2,500 refundable deposit.