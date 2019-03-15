Tesla unveils Model Y as electric vehicle race heats up

SUVs and crossovers are fast-growing segments in the United States, Europe and China, the world's largest auto market, where Tesla is building a factory, making the Model Y well positioned to tap demand.

Tesla currently has two sedans in its lineup -- the high-end Model S and mid-priced Model 3 -- plus a costly crossover, the Model X.

More competition

Tesla has enjoyed little competition so far for its sedans, but competition for electric SUVs and crossovers is heating up as Tesla tries to master a new set of economics from the luxury line that made its reputation.

On Thursday, ratings company Fitch warned that, despite Tesla's early lead, "incumbent carmakers have the ability to catch up ... thanks to their capacity to invest and their robust record in product management."

Tesla's targeted volume production date of late 2020 for the Model Y would put it behind electric SUV offerings from Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar.

In a challenge to Tesla on its home ground, Audi unveiled its e-tron crossover in Richmond, Calif., last September. The e-tron, which has a 248 mile (400-plus-km) range, is currently being rolled out in Europe and will go on sale in the U.S. in the second quarter.

Mercedes hopes to lure Tesla customers with the EQC, which launches this year with a range about the same as the Audi e-tron’s.

Jaguar's I-Pace, already on sale, delivers a 300 mile (480 km) range.

More momentum

Getting the new vehicle into production quickly will be key for Tesla to build on the momentum of the Model 3, which has catapulted the automaker up the sales charts and helped Musk post back-to-back quarterly profits for the first time.

"Entering the SUV/crossover market effectively doubles Tesla's addressable market," Gene Munster, a managing partner of venture capital firm Loup Ventures, wrote ahead of the event.