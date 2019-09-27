Tesla set to add pickup, another crossover

Model Y output is to begin next year.

Tesla has had its hands full for the past few years ramping up production of the Model 3 sedan. Now the automaker wants to continue building its lineup with additions in several popular segments.

After production of the Model Y crossover and Roadster sports car is scheduled to begin next year, the automaker says it will turn to an electric pickup in a direct challenge to the Detroit 3 and other electric vehicle startups such as Rivian.

But challenges remain. It's unclear where Tesla will build many of its future products. And with CEO Elon Musk's history of missed targets and failed promises, it remains to be seen whether everything he has promised through his Twitter account will come to pass.

Small vehicle: Musk last year said Tesla could build a small vehicle priced at $25,000 around 2021. No further details have been given, and it's unclear if Tesla still plans the vehicle.

Model 3: After years of promises and a trip through "production hell," Tesla's vision of a $35,000 Model 3 appears dead. The automaker this year raised the base prices of all Model 3 trims by $400. The cheapest model is now $36,600 including shipping, and that's available only by special order at a Tesla store. The Model 3 earned a Top Safety Pick Plus award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the institute said this month.

Model S: Musk said on Twitter he plans production of a seven-seat, three- motor Plaid variant of the Model S for late next year with performance beyond the sedan's Ludicrous Mode. A long-awaited Model S redesign is expected in 2022.

Roadster: Tesla plans to produce a new version of its original nameplate late next year. The four-seat sports car will be priced at $200,000, although Tesla said the first 1,000 built, which it calls the Founders Series, will sell for $250,000. During the car's 2017 reveal, Musk said it would give a "hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars" with a 0-to-60-mph time of 1.9 seconds, a 620-mile range and a top speed of more than 250 mph.

Model Y: Musk unveiled the crossover in March, with production scheduled for the second half of next year. It's to be built on the same platform as the Model 3, and Musk this summer said the "default plan" was to build the Model Y in Tesla's Fremont, Calif., plant. Tesla said the vehicle would debut in a 300-mile range version priced at $47,000. A lower-priced, standard version with a 230-mile range will be available in the spring of 2021, Tesla said at the March launch. The crossover can be configured to have seven seats for an additional $3,000.

Model X: Tesla's sole crossover was expected to get an interior freshening this year, but Musk in July said it would instead get a series of "minor ongoing changes." It's due for a redesign in 2023.

Pickup: Tesla is expected to formally announce its pickup before year end, with production beginning in early 2022. Musk has claimed it will have a 500-mile range and be able to tow 300,000 pounds. (Not to be outdone, Ford Motor Co., which plans an electric F-150 in 2021, posted video of a prototype towing more than 1 million pounds.)

Semitruck: Production of the semitruck, unveiled in 2017, has been pushed back to 2020, although questions about where it will be built remain. Tesla plans to offer a 300-mile range version for $150,000 and a 500-mile version for $180,000. Musk has said the automaker could build 100,000 semis per year.

