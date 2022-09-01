Japan's small brands get big electrification assist

Smaller Japanese automakers have become more integrated into — and thus more reliant on — their larger partners in their home country, and nowhere is that more evident than in their product plans.

Subaru, for example, said this year that it would rely on Toyota as it plans to hybridize its lineup by the middle of the decade, using the larger automaker's pioneering work in the fuel-saving technology to underpin its transition with the boxer engine.

Joint projects help the smaller automakers defray development costs and allow them to expand their offerings using shared technology. A good example is Mazda's new CX-50 compact crossover as well as its upcoming CX-70 five-seater and three-row CX-90, which are expected to have optional hybrid powertrains.