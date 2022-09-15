Stellantis draws a clearer EV picture of its brands

Stellantis made it known in 2021 that the freshly merged company was going to make major investments to electrify its broad portfolio.

This year, it became clearer where the tens of billions of dollars are heading. Brands that were uninterested in going electric while part of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles portfolio now have far more ambitious plans to move away from internal combustion engines.

Jeep is delivering two battery-electric utility vehicles in 2024 for the U.S. The Recon is a Wrangler-inspired trail cruiser that won't pollute the environment during off-road adventures, while the Wagoneer S is a stylish midsize crossover.