Stellantis draws a clearer EV picture of its brands

Stellantis brands that were uninterested in going electric under FCA are now far more ambitious in plans to ditch internal combustion engines.

Stellantis made it known in 2021 that the freshly merged company was going to make major investments to electrify its broad portfolio.

This year, it became clearer where the tens of billions of dollars are heading. Brands that were uninterested in going electric while part of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles portfolio now have far more ambitious plans to move away from internal combustion engines.

Jeep is delivering two battery-electric utility vehicles in 2024 for the U.S. The Recon is a Wrangler-inspired trail cruiser that won't pollute the environment during off-road adventures, while the Wagoneer S is a stylish midsize crossover.

Dodge is reinventing itself for the electric transition with eco-friendly muscle. The performance brand previewed its future with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept, which delivers a growl that stands out from all the silent EVs out there today.

Ram is bringing out an electric 1500 pickup in 2024 after it launches a battery-electric ProMaster in 2023.

Chrysler is going to market with its first battery-electric model by 2025 and will drop combustion engines by 2028.

Alfa Romeo is going all-electric as well, with a 2027 target.

The Fiat brand is barely surviving in the U.S., with only one nameplate, the 500X.

