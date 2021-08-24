Ram readies electric ProMaster van for 2023

Ram, responding to customer demand, said the ProMaster van will offer a battery-electric variant in 2023 as the brand prepares to adopt electrification across its lineup.

An electric Ram 1500 pickup will follow in 2024 and square off against rivals such as the GMC Hummer EV pickup, Ford F-150 Lightning and electric Chevrolet Silverado.

Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said during Stellantis EV Day in July that the brand will offer "a fully electrified solution in the majority of our segments by 2025 and a full portfolio of electric solutions for all of our segments no later than 2030."

Stellantis said last month that it plans to invest more than $35 billion through 2025 on electrification and software. It will have four electric vehicle platforms that achieve ranges from 300 to 500 miles.

By 2025, 98 percent of Stellantis' models in Europe and North America will be electrified.

The automaker, which formed after the January merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, is aiming for 40 percent of U.S. sales to be electrified vehicles by 2030.