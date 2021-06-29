Production-intent Volkswagen ID Buzz caught testing in Germany

Spy photographers in Germany caught the latest version of the Volkswagen ID Buzz testing on public roads.

At first glance, the van in the photo doesn't look anything like the full-on retro concept vehicle that debuted at the North American International Auto Show in 2017. But a closer look reveals the body is wearing plenty of tape and appears to be camouflaged with fake add-on panels.

What is clear is that Volkswagen did tone down the retro styling touches on what it hopes will be the microbus of the 21st century. The all-electric ID Buzz, to be built on VW's MEB platform, looks as if it will have a flatter nose than the concept and a slightly smaller VW logo, but the huge backward sloping windshield remains.

VW plans to roll out the ID Buzz late next year in Europe and in the U.S. in 2024. Two versions are planned — a cargo van, likely the model shown here, and a passenger model with conventional side windows and two or three rows of seats.

VW is aiming for 340 miles of range per charge. Single and dual motor models will be available.