Polestar 2 electric vehicle will start at $61,200

Polestar's Tesla Model 3 fighter will start at $61,200, including shipping, when it silently rolls into the U.S. this summer.

The Swedish electric vehicle startup's first volume model — the Polestar 2 — is priced $3,000 less than planned and does not include up to $9,500 in state and federal tax incentives the EV would be eligible for.

The fastback, powered by a 78-kWh battery, delivers 408 hp and an estimated range of 275 miles. It is based on Polestar's compact modular platform, the same platform underpinning the Volvo XC40 crossover.

Gothenburg, Sweden-based Polestar, the electrified performance brand of Volvo Cars, is said to have at least a half-dozen battery-electric models planned over the next decade. In addition to the Polestar 2 and Polestar 1, a $155,000, limited-run hybrid sedan is expected to arrive this year. The automaker also has plans for a sporty crossover.