Nikola announces hydrogen fuel cell vehicle lineup

Nikola Corp. on Tuesday disclosed details on its hydrogen fuel cell-powered product lineup that will include vehicles with a driving range of up to 900 miles.

The lineup for North America includes the Nikola Two FCEV Sleeper, a long-haul freight vehicle, and a fuel cell EV variant of Nikola's Tre Cabover.

The company's Tre battery EV can currently handle trips as far as 300 miles.

Construction of the the first Tre FCEV prototype is set to begin in the second quarter, with testing continuing into 2022, the Phoenix-based company said , adding that production is slated to start in the second half of 2023.

The Tre FCEV Cabover will have a range up to 500 miles, Nikola said, while the Sleeper's will be up to 900 miles.

In December, the company terminated a deal with Republic Services Inc. to develop electric garbage trucks for the recycling and waste disposal firm.