New flagship, small coupe-style crossover coming, Volvo dealers say

Volvo is targeting both ends of the market with a pair of planned new models — a plus-size luxury crossover and a diminutive coupe-style crossover, the brand's U.S. dealers told Automotive News.

The new crossovers add to the product assault undertaken by CEO Hakan Samuelsson at Volvo, which has seen U.S. sales increase 77 percent since he took over Volvo Cars Corp. in late 2012. And they are part of a wave of electrified vehicles Volvo plans to roll out over the next few years. Globally, every new Volvo model going forward will have an electric motor as part of a plan to make all-electric cars account for half of global sales by 2025, with the rest being hybrids.

Volvo did not confirm the information provided to Automotive News, declining to discuss future product. But according to dealers familiar with the product plans, the automaker will launch a new flagship crossover — the XC100 — aimed at satisfying America's appetite for roomier luxury rides.

Volvo retailers were briefed on the future products in Las Vegas last month.

The crossover is expected to arrive in the second half of 2023 and will be built at Volvo's Charleston, S.C., plant. A battery version is expected a year later.

The XC100, described by one dealer as an "absolute home run," is Volvo's answer to the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7 flagship light trucks.

"It's an XC90, Range Rover, Cullinan all in one," said another dealer, who asked not to be identified.

"The XC100 gives families a move-up model in the Volvo line."