New Chevy Silverado diesel outpaces rivals: 33 mpg on highway

DETROIT -- The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel rolls into the 2020 model year with the highest EPA-certified fuel economy ratings ever given to a full-size pickup: 23 mpg city/33 highway/27 combined.

The 2020 Silverado 1500 debuts General Motors' new diesel engine, a 3.0-liter Duramax turbocharged inline six-cylinder rated at 277 hp and 460 pound-feet of torque. The powerplant also will be available in the GMC Sierra.

In the Silverado, the optional engine adds $2,495 to the sticker price of LTZ and High Country models, and $3,890 to the cost of LT and RST.

The Silverado diesel is combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission and has a fuel-saving stop-start system.

The Ford F-150 diesel held the top spot on the pickup fuel economy leaderboard for the 2019 model year with an EPA rating of 22 mpg city/30 highway/25 combined.

Ram this summer will offer the only other full-size light-duty diesel pickup when it launches a revised version of its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6, which was rated at 20 mpg city/27 highway/23 combined in 2017, when it was last sold.

Toyota, Nissan and Honda do not offer diesel engines in their light-duty trucks, though one version of the Nissan Titan has a Cummins diesel engine and is considered a heavy-duty truck, like the Ford F-250.