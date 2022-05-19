Mercedes will focus on high-end models in luxury-car profit race

“At the heart of that is our goal to build the world’s most desirable cars,” he added.

The strategy builds on a trend that pushed profitability to record levels during the semiconductor crunch, but the jury is out on whether it would be as effective if supply constraints ease and automakers return to chasing market share.

While Mercedes sold 10 percent fewer vehicles in the first quarter compared to a year ago, profit surged 20 percent.

Mercedes sees top-end vehicle sales increasing 60 percent by 2026, a jump that would help push its operating margin to around 14 percent by mid-decade, the company said.

But the automaker acknowledged that headwinds including raw-material prices, supply-chain bottlenecks and broader economic risks pose a threat to the targets.

Variants for entry-level compact models such as the A-Class will be cut to four from seven, the company said. Mercedes produces numerous entry-level variants, including the CLA Shooting Brake wagon and SUV models, including the compact GLA.

Mercedes will launch its next car operating system on an entry-level compact car and brand them as flagships for affluent, tech-savvy buyers.“We are not chasing volume,” Mercedes Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said on a call with reporters. “This is entry luxury.”