Mercedes S-Class priced above $100,000 for 2021

Now, more than ever, if you have to ask the price of an S-Class, you can’t afford it.

The five-figure Mercedes-Benz S-Class is going the way of the luxury brand's diesel cars and SUVs in the U.S.

Pricing on the redesigned 2021 S 500 4MATIC will start at $110,850, including a $1,050 shipping fee, when it arrives in dealership in the first half of next year.

In contrast, the current base model — the 2020 S 450 4MATIC — starts at $95,245, including a $995 destination and delivery charge.

The S 500 is replacing the S 450 as the base S-Class sold in the U.S., a Mercedes spokesperson said.

The 2021 S-Class range tops out at $132,500 for the Executive Line trim on the S 580 4MATIC.

The S-Class represents the pinnacle of Mercedes luxury, innovation and technology, if not volume. U.S. sales of the sedan last year tallied 12,528, off 16 percent, compared with 22,225 GLS SUVs sold.

The redesigned S-Class is powered by a lineup of turbocharged engines. The 500 4MATIC model features a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo that delivers 429 hp. The 580 4MATIC is powered by a 4.0-liter V-8 biturbo engine with 496 hp. Both variants are equipped with EQ Boost, which provides up to an additional 21 hp for short bursts.

The exterior of the new S-Class is an evolution of Mercedes' design, with a wider, sensor-laden grille and horizontal rear lights that extend into the trunk lid.

The new S-Class is loaded with tech and introduces the next generation of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system. Options include a 30-speaker 4D surround sound system and a head-up display that overlays navigational directions onto the windshield through augmented reality.