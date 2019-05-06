Mercedes launches EQC electric crossover output

Mercedes-Benz marched past a major milestone on its way to electrification.

The luxury automaker Monday announced the start of production of the first of its EQ family of full-electric vehicles -- the EQC compact crossover. The EQC is expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships in the first quarter next year, according to forecaster LMC Automotive.

The EQC, with a starting price in Germany of €71,281 ($79,786), is the first of a fleet of 10 full-electric vehicles Mercedes expects to launch by 2025.

"With the start of production of the Mercedes-Benz EQC, we are turning the switch today -- for the electric mobility of the future," Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz production and supply chain chief, said in a statement.

Mercedes can't flip the electrification switch soon enough.

Tesla Inc. dominates the luxury EV market with a trio of high-performance, buzzworthy models. Beyond Tesla, Mercedes faces a wave of coming EV competition from nearly every major automaker.

The EQC, powered by an 80-kilowatt-hour battery, has about a 280-mile range on a full charge, based on New European Driving Cycle estimates. Two electric motors generate a combined 408 hp, enabling a 0-to-60 mph sprint in 5.1 seconds. To reduce power consumption, the front electric motor is optimized for efficiency in the low to medium load range, while the rear motor adds sportiness.