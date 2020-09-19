Jeep travels road to electrification

The Gladiator pickup adds a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 for the 2021 model year.

A new age for Jeep is taking shape.

By the end of next year, Jeep will have a varied powertrain portfolio that plays in the electrified and diesel spaces, in addition to new three-row options and a redesigned Grand Cherokee. On top of that, a V-8-powered Wrangler appears close, potentially adding an intriguing option to the brand's rekindled off-road war with the Ford Bronco.

All Jeep models will offer electrification by 2022.

Renegade: The subcompact crossover is getting several special editions for the 2021 model year. The Jeepster Edition, based on the Sport trim, includes 19-inch aluminum wheels, gloss black grille rings, a Jeepster door decal and black cloth seats with Ski Grey accent stitching. The 80th Anniversary Edition, based on the Latitude model, includes 19-inch wheels with a Granite Crystal finish, Uconnect 4C with an 8.4-inch touch screen display and GPS navigation. The Islander Edition, also based on the Latitude, includes 19-inch silver-painted aluminum wheels, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, passive entry remote start, a unique Islander hood decal and embroidered seat backs. A redesign could arrive in 2023, and a forecaster expects that the Renegade may end up on a PSA Group platform sometime after the planned merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Compass: FCA's Toluca plant in Mexico was down in July to prepare for the compact crossover's midcycle freshening. The 2021 model gets an 80th Anniversary Edition, based on the Latitude trim, that includes 19-inch wheels with Granite Crystal finish and leather seats with accent stitching. A redesign could arrive in 2024.

The V-8 Wrangler concept may signal a new rival for the Ford Bronco.

Wrangler: The Wrangler midsize SUV, which was redesigned for the 2018 model year, received a diesel-powered variant for the 2020 model year. A plug-in hybrid option will arrive in U.S. showrooms by the end of this year with the brand's new 4xe tag for electrified models. A V-8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept was shown in July, just ahead of the reveal of the rival Bronco. The concept tops out at 450 hp and 450 pound-feet of torque and boasts 0-to-60-mph acceleration in less than five seconds. The off-road staple gets two new special editions for the 2021 model year, with the 80th Anniversary and Islander editions. Wrangler models now offer the TrailCam forward-facing off-road camera with an 8.4-inch touch screen. The next full redesign isn't expected until around 2027.

Cherokee: The midsize SUV, last freshened for the 2019 model year, gets a new Latitude LUX trim that includes nappa leather seats, heated power front seats with a power lumbar adjuster, and remote start. An 80th Anniversary Edition joins the lineup for the 2021 model year. A redesigned model could arrive in 2024.

Grand Cherokee: The next generation of the midsize SUV, which has impressed dealer sources who have seen it, begins production in the third quarter of 2021 and likely will go on sale late that year. A plug-in hybrid version is expected to follow soon after.

The Grand Wagoneer concept

Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer: Production begins in the second quarter of 2021 for the pair of body-on-frame, premium-level SUVs. The three-row vehicles will go up against the likes of the GMC Yukon and Lincoln Navigator. The Grand Wagoneer is the higher trim level, with fully loaded versions carrying six-figure price tags. The models will be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit.

Three-row utility: The unnamed model, which will likely slot below the Grand Wagoneer, is expected in 2021. It will be produced at the Mack Avenue assembly complex in Detroit that's being created out of a former engine plant. Although it hasn't been publicly named, sources say the vehicle will be a three-row Grand Cherokee. Production is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Gladiator: The versatile midsize pickup gets the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 with stop-start and an eight-speed automatic transmission, due this year for the 2021 model year. The diesel model achieves 28 mpg on the highway, compared with 22 for the standard V-6 version with an automatic transmission. The pickup receives 80th Anniversary and Willys special editions. The Overland models now offer a TrailCam forward-facing off-road camera. A redesign could emerge around 2027 in unison with the Wrangler.

