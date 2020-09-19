Jeep travels road to electrification

Editor’s note: This story is part of the ongoing Automotive News “Future Product Pipeline” series.

A new age for Jeep is taking shape.

By the end of next year, Jeep will have a varied powertrain portfolio that plays in the electrified and diesel spaces, in addition to new three-row options and a redesigned Grand Cherokee. On top of that, a V-8-powered Wrangler appears close, potentially adding an intriguing option to the brand's rekindled off-road war with the Ford Bronco.

All Jeep models will offer electrification by 2022.

Renegade: The subcompact crossover is getting several special editions for the 2021 model year. The Jeepster Edition, based on the Sport trim, includes 19-inch aluminum wheels, gloss black grille rings, a Jeepster door decal and black cloth seats with Ski Grey accent stitching. The 80th Anniversary Edition, based on the Latitude model, includes 19-inch wheels with a Granite Crystal finish, Uconnect 4C with an 8.4-inch touch screen display and GPS navigation. The Islander Edition, also based on the Latitude, includes 19-inch silver-painted aluminum wheels, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, passive entry remote start, a unique Islander hood decal and embroidered seat backs. A redesign could arrive in 2023, and a forecaster expects that the Renegade may end up on a PSA Group platform sometime after the planned merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Compass: FCA's Toluca plant in Mexico was down in July to prepare for the compact crossover's midcycle freshening. The 2021 model gets an 80th Anniversary Edition, based on the Latitude trim, that includes 19-inch wheels with Granite Crystal finish and leather seats with accent stitching. A redesign could arrive in 2024.