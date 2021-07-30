Japan's leaders buckle down on mainstream vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp. has signaled it is not entirely caught up in the frenzy for a battery-electric future, even though the giant is hard at work on EVs to come.

Toyota is planning this year to introduce an entry-level compact crossover called the Corolla Cross, and in 2023, a larger, three-row crossover expected to be marketed as the Grand Highlander.

Lexus will join the EV fray sooner, bringing the compact LF-Z to U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2022, with two other EVs following through 2025.

Honda's immediate outlook is centered on a new-gen Civic and Civic Hatchback, with redesigns also coming soon for the CR-V, Pilot and Passport.

Acura, meanwhile, launched a redesigned MDX this year and is expected to have a new compact sedan on the market next year.

Of the group, Honda Motor Co. is moving fastest toward EVs, pursuing plans for an all-electric product line by 2040.