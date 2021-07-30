Japan's leaders buckle down on mainstream vehicles

While the global industry prepares for waves of new electric vehicles, Japan's big three automakers largely will be focused on introducing, renewing and freshening mainstream vehicles — at least for a while.
Nissan Motor Co. will bring its second EV to market next year, the Ariya crossover. But more immediately, and perhaps of greater interest to its retailers, Nissan is selling a redesigned Rogue and Pathfinder — and will soon see a new generation of its aged Frontier midsize pickup.
Its luxury sibling, Infiniti, is most focused on the arrival this year of a redesigned QX60, typically its top-selling product.