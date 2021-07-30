Japan's leaders buckle down on mainstream vehicles

While the global industry prepares for waves of new electric vehicles, Japan's big three automakers largely will be focused on introducing, renewing and freshening mainstream vehicles — at least for a while.

Nissan Motor Co. will bring its second EV to market next year, the Ariya crossover. But more immediately, and perhaps of greater interest to its retailers, Nissan is selling a redesigned Rogue and Pathfinder — and will soon see a new generation of its aged Frontier midsize pickup.

Its luxury sibling, Infiniti, is most focused on the arrival this year of a redesigned QX60, typically its top-selling product.

Toyota Motor Corp. has signaled it is not entirely caught up in the frenzy for a battery-electric future, even though the giant is hard at work on EVs to come.

Toyota is planning this year to introduce an entry-level compact crossover called the Corolla Cross, and in 2023, a larger, three-row crossover expected to be marketed as the Grand Highlander.

Lexus will join the EV fray sooner, bringing the compact LF-Z to U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2022, with two other EVs following through 2025.

Honda's immediate outlook is centered on a new-gen Civic and Civic Hatchback, with redesigns also coming soon for the CR-V, Pilot and Passport.

Acura, meanwhile, launched a redesigned MDX this year and is expected to have a new compact sedan on the market next year.

Of the group, Honda Motor Co. is moving fastest toward EVs, pursuing plans for an all-electric product line by 2040.

