Hyundai shifts Sonata upmarket with 2020 revamp

While General Motors and Ford Motor Co. are paring cars from their U.S. lineups to focus on crossovers, SUVs and trucks, Hyundai is positioning itself to siphon off buyers who still want a sedan.

The eighth-generation Hyundai Sonata coming for the 2020 model year takes the Korean automaker's midsized sedan upmarket with a new design language and new technology.

Hyundai released images of the revamped Sonata on Wednesday along with a few details, mostly focusing on the car's new design language, which it calls Sensuous Sportiness.

One design element that intersects with technology new to the Sonata nameplate are the vehicle's daytime running lights. They are thin lines of light that border the upper ends of the grille and stretch from outer sections of the fenders to the top of the hood. When the lights are off they appear to be chromatic material, Hyundai says.

The redesigned Sonata also grows in nearly every dimension. The wheelbase is about 1.5 inches longer than the outgoing model, while the overall length grows an inch and three-quarters. The car's sloping roofline reduces height by just over an inch, which will likely aid aerodynamic performance. It also helps give the car a coupelike appearance.

Hyundai has also overhauled the interior. To create more room, the height of the dash and air vents has been compressed. Hyundai says this design treatment helps convey a sense of lightness. The dash has satin chrome accents and a large screen styled into its center. Long armrests run almost the length of the door panels.

There is no word yet on prices, powertrains or when the car will go on sale. It arrives about the time Ford will wind down the Fusion sedan, one of the Sonata's chief competitors. Although GM is keeping the midsize Malibu, it is building the last compact Cruze sedan this week, and the large Impala sedan is scheduled to go out of production in January.