Hyundai promises 310-mile range, sporty driving with new EV platform

The Hyundai Motor Group’s new EV platform promises ranges up to 310 miles, sports-car level acceleration and supreme design flexibility, starting next year.

The South Korean auto group’s so-called e-GMP, short for electric global modular platform, was unveiled on a video conference from Seoul on Tuesday, with executives and engineers rattling off a litany of specifications.

For starters, the system has been developed to achieve long-range, dynamic driving and low-energy consumption. Its rear-wheel and all-wheel drive layouts, with wheels pushed to the edges, accommodates a range of body types, from sedans and crossovers to performance cars.

The system, which gets an all-new battery and motor, can cover 0-100 kph (0-62mph) in less than 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 260 kph (161mph), Hyundai said. The new vehicles can drive up to 500 kilometers (310 miles) on a full battery, which can recharge to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

The new platform will be geared toward larger vehicles from the C-segment and above, all the way to a large seven-seat crossover in the realm of the Hyundai Palisade, Hyundai said. 

The e-GMP architecture will underpin the automaker’s push to sell 1 million electric vehicles worldwide by 2025, across its three brands, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. That total will cover 23 all-electric models, including EV derivatives of models also offered with internal combustion engines. 

The first e-GMP nameplate will be the Ioniq 5, a midsize crossover to debut in 2021. That will be followed by an e-GMP crossover from Kia that arrives later next year. Future Genesis EVs will also ride on the new platform, said Albert Biermann, Hyundai Motor Group’s global R&D head.

The brands will differentiate themselves mostly through design. Engineers opened the interior and body for a flexibility by creating a long wheelbase with short front and rear overhangs. 

Driving dynamics will be enhanced by a five-link rear suspension and what Hyundai calls the world’s first mass-produced integrated drive axle. The latter technology combines wheel bearings into the drive shaft for better comfort and stability. The default layout is rear-wheel drive, which was picked for its sportier handling. But all-wheel drive can be optioned by adding a motor. 

A high-performance EV concept vehicle is expected to be shown next year, Biermann said.

