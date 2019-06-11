Hyundai prices Palisade a shade below Kia Telluride

The base model of the all-new Hyundai Palisade large crossover starts at just $140 lower than that of its corporate cousin, the Kia Telluride.

The base 2020 Palisade SE starts at $32,595, vs. $32,735 for the Telluride. The SEL trim starts at $34,545 and the top-of-line Limited trim starts at $45,745, Hyundai said in a press release. All-wheel drive adds $1,700 to each trim level. Prices include shipping.

After years of reliance on a fading sedan market in the U.S., Hyundai and Kia are stepping up their crossover offerings and entering the large end of the segment. The Palisade and Telluride are arriving amid strong demand for large crossovers. U.S. sales in the segment rose 11 percent in 2018, and they're up 12 percent through the first five month of this year.

The Telluride has rung up 17,238 U.S. sales in its first three months on the market. Hyundai is sure to look to duplicate Kia's success when it arrives this summer.

While pricing will be similar, the Palisade's styling direction diverges from the Telluride. The Palisade will be a near-luxury cruiser, while the Telluride has an off-road vibe.

In comparing the starting prices of the top-selling large crossovers, the Palisade is in the middle of the pack (all prices include shipping):