Korean brands energize to realize big EV plans

Hyundai, Kia and Genesis have wowed the U.S. market with their surge in EV sales and their unveiling of robust future electric plans.

The Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands have startled the industry with their rapid rollout of future electric vehicle strategies. A swath of EVs, many designed on Hyundai Motor Group's new flexible shared architecture, the Electric Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP, are now in the works.

The automakers plan to invest more than $16 billion to introduce new battery-electrics by 2030, including 11 Hyundai brand models and six luxury Genesis vehicles.

At the same time, sibling brand Kia intends to have eight battery-electric vehicles in its U.S. lineup by 2029.

Future Product PipelineFUTURE PRODUCT PIPELINE: Want to keep up with the latest product planning news? Go to Automotive News' regularly updated database of product plans for brands that sell in the United States.
Future Product Pipeline >
Related Articles
Kia sets stage for electric surge
Hyundai's lineup: Powertrains aplenty
Genesis enjoys new cachet with EVs

That includes the EV6 compact crossover that went on sale this year, the redesigned Niro EV, the EV9 three-row crossover that it will build starting in 2023 and possibly a midsize electric pickup.

But with the signing into law of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Korean brands' aggressive product plans may be under a cloud. The sweeping law changes the rules for how federal EV tax credits will be granted. It requires North American assembly of an EV and places stipulations on where the basic battery materials are sourced from. The Koreans' first wave of EVs will be imported.

It is not yet clear to many in the industry whether the new tax credit rules might unravel future product plans for some automakers. Hyundai's and Kia's EV plans are focused on the center of the market, where buyers could be swayed by the availability of tax credits.

But longer term, Hyundai this year announced it will spend $6.5 billion, with its suppliers, to construct a large auto and battery plant near Savannah, Ga., that is expected to start production in the first half of 2024. By 2028, that plant is expected to produce up to six electric models.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kia sets stage for electric surge
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
2023_Kia_Niro-MAIN_i.jpg
Kia sets stage for electric surge
2023_Genesis_G90-MAIN_i.jpg
Genesis enjoys new cachet with EVs
SEVEN-MAIN_i.jpg
Hyundai's lineup: Powertrains aplenty
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-15-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive