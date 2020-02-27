Honda CR-V hybrid priced to take on RAV4

When the hybrid version of the 2020 Honda CR-V hits dealer lots beginning March 1, it will be priced competitively against one of its top compact crossover rivals, the Toyota RAV4.

The CR-V hybrid will start at $28,870, including shipping, a $2,700 premium over the base gasoline model — and $600 less than the starting price for the RAV4 hybrid.

Last year, the RAV4, available in gasoline and hybrid forms, was the No. 4 selling nameplate in the U.S., while the CR-V, available in gasoline only, was No. 5.

The CR-V has a two-motor hybrid system similar to the one in the Accord hybrid, which is combined with a 2.0-liter, 212-hp engine, the automaker said in a statement. It gets an EPA-estimated 38 mpg combined, compared with the RAV4 hybrid's 40 mpg combined. All-wheel drive is standard on the hybrid; the gasoline version comes in either front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

As with its gasoline counterpart, the CR-V hybrid will come in four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and the top-of-the-line Touring, priced at $37,070, including shipping.