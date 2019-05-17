GMC Sierra with carbon fiber box starts at nearly $67,000

DETROIT — A GMC Sierra with General Motors' new carbon fiber pickup box will start at nearly $67,000, the company said Friday .

The industry-first feature will be part of a "CarbonPro edition" package offered on the Denali and AT4 top-end trims beginning in limited availability by July, followed by an increase in production for the 2020 model year.

An AT4 model with the CarbonPro box will start at $66,635. The package also includes a "Premium Package" and top-end "Driver Alert Package," among other things. The Denali model will start at $70,020 – roughly $13,725 more than the starting price of the high-end trim.