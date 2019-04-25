GM adds shift in Ky. to produce next-generation Corvette

DETROIT -- General Motors plans to add a second shift and more than 400 hourly jobs at its Bowling Green, Ky., assembly plant to support production of the next-generation, midengine Chevrolet Corvette.

The additional shift, which GM announced Thursday , is expected to be added during the second half of the year, according to a GM spokesman.

The automaker, the spokesman said, does not expect to hire any new employees to fill the shift. GM anticipates it has enough current employees, including those on layoff, to fill the positions.

The factory employs nearly 900 people, including 714 hourly and 164 salaried workers. GM also plans to add 40 salaried positions at the plant.

Corvette production was last on two shifts in 1985 following the introduction of the fourth-generation Corvette for the 1984 model-year. That second shift lasted for a year.

The midengine Corvette — a first for the famed sports car — is to be unveiled July 18 at an undisclosed location.

“The Corvette’s iconic status owes so much to the men and women of Bowling Green, where it has been built exclusively for almost 40 years,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “This is the workforce that can deliver a next generation Corvette worthy of both its historic past and an equally exciting future, and today’s announcement gets us one step closer to its reveal on July 18.”

The plant, according to GM, has received more than $900 million in investments since 2011, including a new body shop, increased engine capacity, new paint shop and a Performance Build Center.

GM confirmed the next-generation Corvette and its reveal date this month by Chevrolet Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter driving a camouflaged version of the car with Barra riding shotgun through New York City.