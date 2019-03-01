Ghosn's product plan zooms forward

New generation of vehicles poised to debut in 2020

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Carlos Ghosn is gone, but his vehicles will live on in a future product plan that could bring Nissan more hits.

A new generation of vehicles initiated under the ousted chairman will debut as early as next year. Their success could prove a bitter validation of his legacy as a businessman-turned-car guy.

The test will begin with a series of upcoming vehicles, heralded by the IM concepts, short for Intelligent Mobility, that will go heavily into automated driving, electrification and connectivity.

The IMq crossover concept will be unveiled this week at the Geneva auto show. It follows the IMx crossover concept from the 2017 Tokyo show and the IMs sedan concept shown this year in Detroit. Expectations are high for the debut of another landmark vehicle, possibly a production version, timed to the Tokyo Motor Show in October.

Ghosn: Product can boost profit.

 

Nissan has said it will begin marketing the technologies exhibited in these vehicles as early as 2020, starting with a crossover based on a new dedicated electric vehicle platform shared with Renault.

The rollout could represent an important and lasting legacy for Ghosn, who was stripped of his chairmanship at Nissan and Renault after his Nov. 19 arrest in Tokyo, where he remains jailed on charges accusing him of financial misconduct at Nissan.

The renewed lineup underscores Ghosn's often overlooked impact on Nissan's products during his 19 years at the helm. Ever the pinstriped uber-executive, Ghosn is better known for his financial fluency than his hot laps. He was more often seen being driven than driving.

But Ghosn knew that good products meant good profits. His Nissan tenure was marked by a surprising number of notable nameplates that made a splash despite his hard-edged persona as "Le Cost Cutter."

Ghosn pushed through the rebirth of the Z sports car, the globalization of the GT-R supercar, the pioneering Leaf and a cavalcade of crossovers. He even resurrected the Datsun brand that his Japanese predecessors had killed.

Nissan will introduce the IMq crossover concept this week at the Geneva auto show.

The product wave started in 2002 when Ghosn resuscitated the storied Z in the form of the ???350Z, credited now as an image car that trumpeted the recovery of then-struggling Nissan. Ghosn struck gold with gearheads again in 2007 when he championed a new-generation GT-R, this time bigger and badder than ever.

Under Ghosn's watch, Nissan also helped pioneer the industry's crossover craze with a slew of milestone entries. There were the Qashqai, the Murano, the Infiniti FX and the Rogue, which ended 2018 as the fifth-best-selling vehicle in the U.S. The Rogue and its X-Trail stablemate also ranked No. 5 in global sales last year, with worldwide volume of 771,145 units, according to figures from JATO Dynamics.

But perhaps Ghosn's boldest gambit was his bet on EVs with the Leaf in 2010.

Sales didn't ramp up nearly as quickly as Ghosn wagered. But in 2018, the Leaf nonetheless reigned as the world's best-selling EV, at least on a cumulative basis since its launch eight years earlier. For the 2018 calendar year, it finished No. 3 worldwide, behind the best-selling Tesla Model 3 and the BAIC EC from China, according to JATO Dynamics.

Nissan is about to embark on the next phase of EV deployment. On tap are eight electrified vehicles in a push to hit annual sales of 1 million battery-powered vehicles by 2022.

That count will include full EVs and vehicles with Nissan's e-Power setup, a range-extender hybrid system it is selling in Japan and will expand to other markets.

Intelligent mobility

The IMq foreshadows a critical entry in a hot segment.

The "q" might be a nod to the Qashqai crossover. Sold as the Rogue Sport in the U.S., the Qashqai is Nissan's best-selling nameplate in Europe.

The Nissan Leaf electric vehicle may have been Carlos Ghosn’s boldest gamble.

Nissan will give details about the IMq at the Geneva show. But an electrified crossover would fill a big void in Nissan's EV lineup as rivals crowd into the segment.

Ghosn set the course for "intelligent mobility" at the 2016 Geneva show. His vision was to lead in three next-generation trends: autonomy, electrification and connectivity.

"Delivering on each of these expectations requires a new configuration of hardware, software, policies and business models," Ghosn said in 2017 at CES in Las Vegas. "We are facing a transformation on the scale of moving from the horse and carriage to the automobile."

Two years later, even with Ghosn in jail and his reputation at Nissan in tatters, the company remains laser-focused on the product goals he laid out. But some insiders publicly downplay his impact on product plans that have coalesced since 2017, when he handed Hiroto Saikawa the reins as sole CEO to become chairman.

"Mr. Ghosn was hardly involved in operations, especially in the past two years," said one person familiar with the matter. "When it comes to Nissan's operations, such as Nissan Intelligent Mobility, he empowered Mr. Saikawa and the rest of the corporate officers. Nissan Intelligent Mobility's promotion will continue as decided, regardless of whether Mr. Ghosn is there or not."

Saikawa's say

The shift to "intelligent mobility" also brings a new design language.

Albaisa: “Redoing everything”

Global design chief Alfonso Albaisa concedes much of Nissan's global lineup is getting long in the tooth. But that image will soon change, with bold new styling previewed by the IM concept vehicles. The design evokes a clean, angular and futuristic look.

"We're getting into the phase where we are redoing everything," Albaisa said of Nissan design.

While the underlying technology was set in motion when Ghosn loomed large, the vehicles' styling will be decidedly post-Ghosn. Albaisa, appointed global design boss in 2017 when Ghosn stepped back, answers directly to Saikawa; he never reported straight to Ghosn.

Saikawa also has an obvious say.

The CEO favors designs befitting Nissan's aspiration to be technology leader, according to Albaisa. "He tends to like things that are quite sharp," Albaisa said of Saikawa's design eye. "He wants modern Japan. He wants cutting edge.

"He's super involved in all the EVs, because electrification is such a big, big thing for him."

