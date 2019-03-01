Ghosn's product plan zooms forward

The product wave started in 2002 when Ghosn resuscitated the storied Z in the form of the ???350Z, credited now as an image car that trumpeted the recovery of then-struggling Nissan. Ghosn struck gold with gearheads again in 2007 when he championed a new-generation GT-R, this time bigger and badder than ever.

Under Ghosn's watch, Nissan also helped pioneer the industry's crossover craze with a slew of milestone entries. There were the Qashqai, the Murano, the Infiniti FX and the Rogue, which ended 2018 as the fifth-best-selling vehicle in the U.S. The Rogue and its X-Trail stablemate also ranked No. 5 in global sales last year, with worldwide volume of 771,145 units, according to figures from JATO Dynamics.

But perhaps Ghosn's boldest gambit was his bet on EVs with the Leaf in 2010.

Sales didn't ramp up nearly as quickly as Ghosn wagered. But in 2018, the Leaf nonetheless reigned as the world's best-selling EV, at least on a cumulative basis since its launch eight years earlier. For the 2018 calendar year, it finished No. 3 worldwide, behind the best-selling Tesla Model 3 and the BAIC EC from China, according to JATO Dynamics.

Nissan is about to embark on the next phase of EV deployment. On tap are eight electrified vehicles in a push to hit annual sales of 1 million battery-powered vehicles by 2022.

That count will include full EVs and vehicles with Nissan's e-Power setup, a range-extender hybrid system it is selling in Japan and will expand to other markets.

Intelligent mobility

The IMq foreshadows a critical entry in a hot segment.

The "q" might be a nod to the Qashqai crossover. Sold as the Rogue Sport in the U.S., the Qashqai is Nissan's best-selling nameplate in Europe.