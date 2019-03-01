Ghosn's product plan zooms forward

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Carlos Ghosn is gone, but his vehicles will live on in a future product plan that could bring Nissan more hits.
A new generation of vehicles initiated under the ousted chairman will debut as early as next year. Their success could prove a bitter validation of his legacy as a businessman-turned-car guy.
The test will begin with a series of upcoming vehicles, heralded by the IM concepts, short for Intelligent Mobility, that will go heavily into automated driving, electrification and connectivity.
The IMq crossover concept will be unveiled this week at the Geneva auto show. It follows the IMx crossover concept from the 2017 Tokyo show and the IMs sedan concept shown this year in Detroit. Expectations are high for the debut of another landmark vehicle, possibly a production version, timed to the Tokyo Motor Show in October.