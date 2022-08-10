Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover prepare for a new era of EVs

"We are now looking at things through the lens of electrification," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said last month. "We are totally focused on battery-electric vehicles."

Starting next year, Volvo will launch seven new and redesigned electrified models, including five battery-electric vehicles, the company told dealers in February.

The five new battery-electric vehicles include three crossovers.

Electric vehicle maker and Volvo-affiliate Polestar is looking for market share as the startup prepares to launch a pair of crossovers in the next couple of years.

Jaguar, meanwhile, intends to move further upmarket as it goes all-electric to rival Bentley, Aston Martin and other ultraluxury brands.

Jaguar's future EVs — which include at least two SUVs — will be built on a dedicated platform that won't be shared with Land Rover.

Future Jag models will feature dual motors, 800-volt charging, autonomous driving tech and environmentally friendly interior materials.

"Concerning the new Jaguar, we're making unique proportions a priority," Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore told Autocar magazine. They will be "really modern luxury cars that are the copy of nothing in style or design, the top of technology and refinement."

Sibling brand Land Rover will get six new full-electric models in the next few years, with expectations that zero-emission vehicles will represent 60 percent of its sales by 2030. The first battery-powered Land Rover will launch in 2024.

Future Land Rovers will be built on JLR's Modular Longitudinal Architecture platform, which can underpin hybrid and electric models, and the automaker's Electrified Modular Architecture, which can support electrified combustion engines.



Richard Truett contributed to this report.