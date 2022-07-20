Future Product Pipeline: Our annual guide to upcoming vehicles

The series details every brand's new and refreshed models for the next five years.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV

There’s no shortage of new and refreshed product in the works from automakers, including a bevy of EVs.
 
Our annual Future Product Pipeline series details all the metal coming down the line. It's an accessible way to keep track of this must-have information.
 
Our series runs weekly, starting with General Motors, through Oct. 3, detailing every brand's new and refreshed models for the next five years. Our interactive digital tool puts every brand’s product chart at your fingertips.

This is critical information for any dealer, supplier or other company that needs to know what automakers have planned.

General Motors Future Product
Timing fluid for many of GM's coming EV models
Chevy, GMC to sell ICE models with EVs
Cadillac nears the end for gas powered models
Buick to start all-electric journey in 2024
Commercial EVs focus on ‘more efficient systems'
GM to flood heart of the market with EVs in 2023
