Ford's Jim Farley aims to build ‘always-on' relationships

DETROIT — The new products are just the beginning.

Ford Motor Co. has shaken up its vehicle lineup in recent years, cutting slow-selling models and investing heavily in its well-known Mustang and Bronco subbrands, in a bid to increase profits while boasting the industry's freshest showroom.

Executives plan to continue adding exciting products and constantly update what's already in showrooms. But now the company is going further.

CEO Jim Farley laid out his strategy, dubbed Ford+, at an investor presentation this year. It involves connected technology and experiences that will lead to what he calls an "always-on" relationship with buyers aimed at keeping them in the Ford fold.