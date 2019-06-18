Freshened 2020 Lexus GX 460 gets new look, off-road toys

The freshened 2020 Lexus GX 460 SUV will sport new looks up front, a new view underneath and enhanced standard safety features to help it better compete in the midsize premium SUV segment.

The midcycle makeover for the Japanese brand's most rugged three-row SUV seeks to add to its appearance as well as its safety features, both on- and off-road. A revised version of the brand's dominating spindle grille is flanked by newly standard triple beam LED headlights to differentiate the 2020 GX 460's fascia, while an available Sport Design appearance package provides further accents, such as a lower grille surround.

Lexus added an optional off-road package for the 2020 model year, available on the GX 460's top-end Luxury Grade trim. The package adds a transmission cooler, fuel tank protector, crawl control and a monitoring system that can display camera views of all of the vehicle's surroundings -- including the terrain and tire location underneath the vehicle.

In terms of added safety equipment, the 2020 Lexus GX 460 will come standard with the brand's Safety System+ suite of technologies, which include Lexus' precollision system with pedestrian detection to aid with emergency braking, lane departure alert, automated high-beam lighting and adaptive cruise control.

Through May, U.S. sales of the GX are down 5.2 percent from the same period last year to 9,024.

Pricing for the 2020 Lexus GX 460 was not announced. It is expected to begin appearing in U.S. showrooms in October.