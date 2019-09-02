Ford's EV strategy takes shape in search for popularity and profit

DETROIT — After years of heavy investment and one forgettable attempt, Ford Motor Co. has yet to deliver a serious battery-electric vehicle.
That will change in 2020 with the introduction of Ford's first long-range EV, a Mustang-inspired crossover expected to be called Mach E. That will be followed as soon as a year later by a full-electric F-150, with two midsize EV crossovers on tap for late 2022.
And still two more are expected in the same period.
Ford may have ceded the early days of the EV craze to the likes of Tesla, Nissan and General Motors, but executives say Ford didn't miss much, considering the low demand and even lower margins today's EVs command. And having that time to see what works and what doesn't, Ford now believes it has solved the problem that has vexed manufacturers for a decade: how to make EVs that are popular and profitable.