Ford's EV strategy takes shape in search for popularity and profit

"We're coming in at the right time," Ted Cannis, Ford's global director of electrification, told Automotive News. "We could do all sorts of different things, but we're going to play to what we're good at: commercial vehicles, vans, pickups, performance vehicles and SUVs. We have loyal customers, we know our base and the margins are better. It's just the right business."

The key to Ford's strategy is to first electrify some of its most well-known nameplates, so that wary customers aren't scared off by new technology in a vehicle with no history. Ford then plans an extensive marketing campaign that plays up the vehicles' performance attributes, so customers can learn how an EV can be more fun to drive, or more efficient at a work site, than its internal combustion counterpart.

The market segments being targeted should allow Ford to price the vehicles competitively enough to offset the higher cost of EV development, experts say. That could be a challenge in the years ahead, if Ford inches closer to the threshold at which federal tax credits begin to phase out.

Ford's early days dabbling with electrification produced forgettable offerings such as the Focus Electric, along with the C-Max and Fusion plug-in hybrids. The Focus EV, which went on sale in 2011 and ultimately offered a range of 100 miles, was the result of an Obama-era government loan given to help create more fuel-efficient vehicles. While Ford and others were limited at the time by high development costs and relatively short battery range, they learned valuable lessons from those early attempts, Cannis said. All of the first wave of plug-in vehicles have been, or will be, discontinued.

"It is critical to think through the customer first," he said. "It has to be more than a compliance vehicle. It's got to be better."